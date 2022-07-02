Siraj & Team India In Sheer Disbelief As Bumrah Smacks Broad For 35 Runs In 1 Over; WATCH

Mohammed Siraj at the other end and the rest of Team India were left in sheer disbelief when they saw their stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah lead from the front with the bat. The 28-year-old, who is leading the side in place of full-time skipper Rohit Sharma, smacked star English fast bowler Stuart Broad for 35 runs in just one over.

Following some exceptional batting from Bumrah and some poor bowling from an experienced pacer like Broad, the Indian also went on to clinch a historic world record with the bat. The 28-year-old now has scored the highest number of runs in an over in Test cricket.

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥



3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯



Cricket fraternity and fans react as Bumrah smacks Broad

Pictures of Jasprit Bumrah's 35 runs over vs broad - one of the greatest and entertaining over in test cricket history. pic.twitter.com/wkHgVf9dSx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2022

Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho .. kya gam hai jisko chupa rahe ho 🤣



Stuart Broad had 36 in color, now has 35 in whites too .. all thanks to captain Boom Boom #Bumrah 🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/9EUpB0V4dR — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) July 2, 2022

35 runs in an over scored by captain @Jaspritbumrah93..

Highest in test cricket.. Stuart Board made to revisit 36 in an over by @YUVSTRONG12..

Test cricket at its best.. @BCCI #JaspritBumrah #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/hg83H04ohn — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) July 2, 2022

Siraj Representing us 😄😅 . Literally 35 runs in an over to Broad. New world record .

Courtesy - Bumrah #JaspritBumrah #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bwDv48bsb6 — Mukul Hinoniya ✨ (@iMukulhinoniya) July 2, 2022

Virat Kohli and all players enjoying Jasprit Bumrah's batting. pic.twitter.com/24OpnZK3DA — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2022

England vs India: Rishabh Pant's 100 helps India score 416

India were all out for 416 in their first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England. After scoring 338 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the first day, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the second day.

Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 runs off 194 balls. The overnight pair of Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before skipper Jasprit Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India across the 400-mark.

As for the first day of play, it was all about Rishabh Pant who smacked his fifth Test century, and in the process also broke former Indian captain MS Dhoni's record for the quickest hundred. Before ending his inning by smashing a brilliant 146 runs, he got to his three-figure mark in just 89 deliveries as compared to the 93 balls it took Dhoni to get his century against Pakistan in 2005.

For England, James Anderson was the most successful bowler with 5 for 60, which included the wicket of Jadeja. Broad (1/89) dismissed Shami for his lone wicket, while Matty Potts (2/105), Ben Stokes (1/47) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.