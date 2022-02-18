Siraj Recalls When Virat Kohli Gave 'best Surprise' Of His Life; 'Just Ran Towards Bhaiya'

Indian pacer bowler Mohammed Siraj on the latest "The RCB Podcast" revealed how he was left surprised when the then RCB and Indian skipper Virat Kohli paid him a visit at his house in Toli Chowki. Mohammed Siraj recalled how Virat had told him that he won't be able to come to his house as he had a stiff back.



The Indian speedster had invited all of his RCB teammates to come home and feast on Biriyani "I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said “I have a stiff back miyan, I can’t come," Siraj said on The RCB Podcast.

However, to his surprise, Virat Kohli did come to the feast and Siraj went on to speak on how a wonderful surprise that was "I told him to rest. What more could I say. But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat Kohli) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat Kohli) had said he won’t come. It became news, Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki."

IPL 2022: Siraj recalls his struggles and how IPL has changed his life

Mohammed Siraj faced a lot of struggles with his parents both having to toil hard to meet ends, but with the IPL Siraj got a breakthrough and that completely changed his life. From bowling in the nets to being one of the three players to be retained by the franchise before the IPL 2022 auctions Siraj has grown as a player who now also is a key member of the national set-up

"I only had struggles, my dad used to drive an auto, I only had a Platina. Dad used to give me 60 rupees for Petrol. I would manage with that to reach Uppal Stadium, which was quite far from my house. When I was selected for the IPL, all those struggles came to an end. Dad stopped driving the auto, mom stopped doing household work, we stopped living in rented accommodation, we bought a new house. I didn’t need anything else in life. All I needed was my parents to be happy in a house we own. IPL gave me fame, it taught me the ways to be in social circles from meeting and talking to so many people. I learned so much. It’s all because of IPL," Siraj added.

Image: PTI