Siraj Vs Shami To Spin Blitz, 3 Talking Points From India's ODI Series Win Vs South Africa

The India vs South Africa three-match ODI series concluded on Tuesday with a 2-1 win for the Indian cricket team at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. With India still hunting for Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad, all eyes were on the Indian pace lineup. While all-rounder Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj from the ODI squad against the Proteas were in the race for the final spot in the World Cup squad, Chahar suffered a back injury and was ruled out of the series.

Mohammed Shami shines after Deepak Chahar gets ruled out of due to an injury

BCCI added Washington Sundar to the ODI squad and sent Chahar to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further monitoring by the Medical Team. In Chahar’s absence, Siraj emerged as the leading pacer for India. He finished the series with five wickets to his name, with the best effort of 3/38 in a match.

While Siraj proved his worth against the mighty South African side, Shami also found himself in the headlines. Multiple media reports claimed that Team India selectors are in favor of Shami’s inclusion in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. With the deadline for announcing Bumrah’s replacement being on October 15, Chahar’s injury will also play a part in choosing the replacement.

Team India’s lethal spin attack dismantles South Africa

India’s spin bowling attack, led by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was in full flow during the 50-over series. Yadav fetched the maximum wickets in the series with six dismissals in three games to his name at an average of 17.66. He took a stunning four-wicket haul in the deciding ODI. Alongside Yadav, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz took three wickets each in two appearances, while Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with a dismissal in the 1st ODI.

Shreyas Iyer leads run-scoring charts against South Africa

Shreyas Iyer emerged as the best performer with the bat for Team India in the ODI series. He scored a total of 191 runs in three games at an average of 191.00 and a strike rate of 111.69. He kicked off the series by hitting 50 off 37 in the 1st ODI in a losing cause. Shreyas followed up with an unbeaten century worth 113 runs in 111 balls in the 2nd ODI and hit 28* off 23 in the series decider on Tuesday.