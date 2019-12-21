SIX Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Sixers take on the Brisbane Heat in the 9th match of the Big Bash League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. It will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).
Also Read: IND Vs WI Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
🎥 Last time we played the big-hitting @HeatBBL at the @scg we enjoyed a 79-run win!— Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 21, 2019
We meet the men from the Sunshine State again this Sunday night for our annual Christmas Bash match 🎄🎅
🎟️ > https://t.co/kZ9iXRArU0
#smashemsixers #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/KpwkW0HgYQ
The Sixers have had a mixed campaign so far, winning one and losing one of the two games they’ve played so far. After their impressive victory over the Perth Scorchers in their first game, the Sixers collapsed to a disappointing defeat against Hobart Hurricanes, falling 25 short of the Hurricanes total of 129/9. The Brisbane Heat have had a poor start to BBL this year, losing both their matches so far. Chasing in both games, Heat fell significantly short of the target, losing by 29 and 22 runs respectively.
Also Read: CCH Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
James Vince and Josh Philippe are critical top order batsmen for the Sixers. The Sixers will also pin their hopes on Tom Curran and Daniel Hughes to guide them to victory. For the Brisbane Heat, Tom Banton and Chris Lynn are crucial to their chances. Ben Cutting and Max Bryant are also good Dream11 picks.
Also Read: AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
Also Read: CCH Vs CUW Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details