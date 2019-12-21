The Debate
The Debate
SIX Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

SIX vs HEA Dream11: All the match details, team news and injury details of the 9th Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
SIX vs HEA dream11

Sydney Sixers take on the Brisbane Heat in the 9th match of the Big Bash League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. It will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

SIX vs HEA Preview

The Sixers have had a mixed campaign so far, winning one and losing one of the two games they’ve played so far. After their impressive victory over the Perth Scorchers in their first game, the Sixers collapsed to a disappointing defeat against Hobart Hurricanes, falling 25 short of the Hurricanes total of 129/9. The Brisbane Heat have had a poor start to BBL this year, losing both their matches so far. Chasing in both games, Heat fell significantly short of the target, losing by 29 and 22 runs respectively.

SIX vs HEA Injury and Availability News

  • Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon are unavailable for the Sixers due to national team commitments.
  • Brisbane Heat will be without Joe Burns, James Pattinson and Marnus Labuschagne due to national team commitments. AB de Villiers will also be available after Christmas.

SIX vs HEA Squads

  • SIX: Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Hayden Kerr.
  • HEA: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Top Picks

James Vince and Josh Philippe are critical top order batsmen for the Sixers. The Sixers will also pin their hopes on Tom Curran and Daniel Hughes to guide them to victory. For the Brisbane Heat, Tom Banton and Chris Lynn are crucial to their chances. Ben Cutting and Max Bryant are also good Dream11 picks.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – James Vince, Tom Banton, Josh Philippe
  • Vice-Captain –Chris Lynn, Ben Cutting, Max Bryant
  • James Vince and Tom Banton will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team

  • Keepers – Josh Philippe, Tom Banton
  • Batters – Chris Lynn, James Vince, Daniel Hughes
  • All-Rounders- Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Tom Curran
  • Bowlers – Ben Dwarshius, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

  • Sydney Sixers are likely to defeat the Brisbane Heat.

