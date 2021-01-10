SIX Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

Sydney Sixers square off against Brisbane Heat in the 35th match of the Big Bash League. The BBL fixture is set to be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Sunday, January 10 and kick off at 1:45 PM IST. Let's have a look at SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction, squads and top picks among other match details.

🙏 With the news this morning that two of our @BBL matches have been moved from Sydney to Canberra, acting Sixers captain @Hughesy1989 has expressed his gratitude to our loyal fan base who've shown us wonderful support throughout @BBL|10.#smashemsixers #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/rPG756EVPc — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 8, 2021

Sydney Sixers will walk into the game as the second-ranked team in the Big Bash League. Moises Henriques's men have registered five wins and three losses from their eight matches and accumulated 21 points. Their last outing on the tournament saw the Sixers succumb to an embarrassing defeat. Playing at the Perth Stadium, Sydney Sixers lost the 30th match of the Big Bash League against Perth Scorchers by a massive margin of 86 runs. Moises Henriques and his team will be looking at the game against Brisbane Heat as an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Also Read IPL Star Mohammad Nabi's 71* Ends Renegades' 7-match Losing Streak In BBL 2020-21: WATCH

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have managed to win four and lose the same number of matches from their eight games played in the Big Bash League. With an NRR of + 0.176 and 16 points against their name, the visitors walk in the clash against Sixers as the 5th ranked team of the tournament. Their last outing in the tournament saw the Heat last feature in the 28th match of the BBL against Sydney Thunder at The Gabba in Brisbane. Chris Lynn's men went on to win the match by 5 wickets and will be aiming to continue the positive momentum.

Also Read Rishabh Pant Breaks One HUGE Sir Viv Richards' 'world Record' In SCG Test Despite Injury

Squads for SIX vs HEA playing 11

Sydney Sixers - Moises Henriques, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Ben Manenti, Nick Bertus, Steve O’Keefe, James Vince, Tom Rogers, Justin Avendano, Jason Holder, Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Dan Christian, Lloyd Pope, Mickey Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Gurinder Sandhu, Carlos Brathwaite, Jackson Bird.

Also Read R Ashwin Lauded For Dismissing 'bunny' David Warner 10 Times In Test Cricket: WATCH

Brisbane Heat - Chris Lynn, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Mitch Swepson, Sam Heazlett, Ben Laughlin, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Matthew Willans.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team: SIX vs HEA Playing 11

Wicketkeepers- Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe (C)

Batsmen- Tom Cooper, Daniel Hughes, Joe Burns, James Vince

All-rounders- Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth (VC)

Bowlers- Steve O’Keefe, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott

Also Read Shubman Gill Reveals Favourite Player In 2018 Video, Nullifies Marnus Labuschagne's Sledge

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team- Top Picks

Captain- Jimmy Peirson or Josh Philippe

Vice-Captain- Lewis Gregory or Jack Wildermuth

SIX vs HEA Match Prediction

We expect Sydney Sixers to end the match as winners.

Note: The above SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction, SIX vs HEA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team and SIX vs HEA Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.