SIX Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Sixers will face the Hobart Hurricanes in the 39th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Thursday, January 16 at 1:40 PM IST. Moises Henriques will captain the Sydney Sixers and Matthew Wade will lead the Hobart Hurricanes. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SIX vs HUR Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques(captain), Josh Philippe(wicketkeeper), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Justin Avendano, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, and Ben Manenti.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(captain), Ben McDermott(wicketkeeper), Caleb Jewell, George Bailey, David Miller, Macalister Wright, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, and Jake Reed.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe (vice-captain), Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, George Bailey

All-Rounders: Moises Henriques, Tom Curran (captain)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Sydney Sixers start as favourites to win the game and are currently second on the points table with 6 wins out of 9 games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Stars and the latter won the match by 44 runs. The Sixers' best batsmen in the game were captain Moises Henriques and Ben Dwarshuis. Their best bowlers were Jackson Bird and Tom Curran.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently seventh on the points table with only 3 wins in 9 games. Their last game was against the Perth Scorchers and the latter won by 77 runs. The Hurricanes' best batsmen in the game were George Bailey and Caleb Jewell. Their best bowlers were Clive Rose and Thomas Rogers.

