SIX Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes will meet in the 52nd match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, January 24 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The SIX vs HUR live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SIX vs HUR match prediction, top picks for SIX vs HUR playing 11 and SIX vs HUR Dream11 team.

SIX vs HUR live: SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the Sixers and Hurricanes have had a contrasting Big Bash League season this year. Sydney Sixers have emerged to be one of the most dominant teams of this edition, and they also are the table toppers with 32 points to their name. After having played 12 matches so far, Sixers have only lost four matches and have been consistent with their performances.

Their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Sydney Thunder's Alex Hales, who smashed a stunning century. Having lost their previous fixture by 46 runs, Sixers will be keen to get back to their winning ways. Hurricanes find themselves at the penultimate position on the points table.

They have accumulated 23 points so far, and it becomes imperative for them to score two comprehensive wins in their final two fixtures. They are up against a confident Sixers side, and their battle promises to be an enthralling encounter.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction: SIX vs HUR squads

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SIX vs HUR playing 11

J Philippe

D Christian

D Short

D Malan

SIX vs HUR match prediction: SIX vs HUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: J Philippe (c)

Batsmen: J Vince, D Malan, P Handscomb, M Henriques

All-rounders: D Christian, D Short (vc), C Brathwaite

Bowlers: N Ellis, B Dwarshuis, S Lamichhane

SIX vs HUR live: SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction

As per our SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction, Sydney Sixers will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction, top picks, and SIX vs HUR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIX vs HUR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Hobart Hurricanes Instagram

