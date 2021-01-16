SIX Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Sydney Sixers will face the Perth Scorchers in Match 41 of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The SIX vs SCO match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The SIX vs SCO live match is scheduled to commence at 1:10 PM IST on Saturday, January 16. Here, we take a look at SIX vs SCO live scores, SIX vs SCO match prediction and SIX vs SCO playing 11.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction: SIX vs SCO live match preview

The Sixers are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table and have a 9-point lead over the Scorchers ahead of the upcoming clash. While the Sixers have 29 points from 10 matches, the Scorchers have played a match less and have 20 points from 9 matches. The last time these two teams clashed at Perth it was the Scorchers who won the match comfortably by 86 runs. The Sixers will look to turn things around and win the match this time around which will help them build a massive lead over the other chasing teams on the points table.

The Scorchers meanwhile are in red hot form and will look to carry that on in the upcoming clash. They are currently third on the points table and have won their last five matches which includes four out of four wins at home. Having beaten the Sixers earlier in the tournament, they will look to repeat the same performance this time as well. Fans can expect a fascinating contest between these two sides.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Probable SIX vs SCO playing 11

SIX: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope

SCO: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson

SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SIX vs SCO Dream11 team

Daniel Christian

Josh Philippe

Jason Roy

Jhye Richardson

SIX vs SCO match prediction: SIX vs SCO Dream11 team

SIX vs SCO live: SIX vs SCO match prediction

As per our SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction, SIX should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction, top picks and SIX vs SCO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIX vs SCO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.



