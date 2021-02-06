SIX Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Final Preview

The Sydney Sixers will face the Perth Scorchers in the Final of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The SIX vs SCO match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The SIX vs SCO live match is scheduled to commence at 2:10 PM IST on Saturday, February 6. Here, we take a look at SIX vs SCO live scores, SIX vs SCO match prediction, and SIX vs SCO Dream 11 prediction.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction: SIX vs SCO live match preview

Defending champions Sydney Sixers have been in fabulous form in this season of the Big Bash League. They were dominant in the group stage and also became the first team to book final berth. Their batting order has delivered consistently, and Josh Philippe, James Vince, and Daniel Christian have shown exceptional batsmanship. Their bowling attack also has an impressive outing this season, and they will be eying to defend their title with an inspirational performance.

Perth Scorchers also played brilliantly during the league matches and were only behind the Sydney Sixers in terms of points. Both the teams have clashed three times in this season. While the Scorchers claimed a comprehensive victory in their first fixture, the Sixers trumped them in the subsequent two encounters. The Scorchers also have a potent line-up, and an epic showdown between the two sides is on the cards in the ultimate game of the Australian T20 competition.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction: SIX vs SCO squads

SIX: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.

SCO: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke (replacement), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SIX vs SCO playing 11

Josh Philippe

James Vince

Liam Livingstone

Colin Munro

SIX vs SCO match prediction: SIX vs SCO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (VC), Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Liam Livingstone (C)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott

SIX vs SCO live: SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction

According to our SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction, the Sydney Sixers will win this match and the title with it.

Note: The SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction and SIX vs SCO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SIX vs SCO Dream11 team and SIX vs SCO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

