SIX Vs SCO Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Details

Cricket News

SIX vs SCO Dream11: All the match details and injury details of the 2nd Big Bash match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. Pick wisely.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
SIX vs SCO dream11

Sydney Sixers take on the Scorchers in the 2nd match of the Big Bash League on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The match commences at 1:40 AM (IST).

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Preview

The Sixers and the Scorchers are both perennial achievers in the Big Bash League since its inception. Scorchers had a rare disappointing campaign last time out as they won only four of their 14 games. The Sixers, on the other hand, had a good tournament. They bowed out in the semi-finals after losing to eventual winners Melbourne Renegades.

 SIX vs SCODream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon are unavailable for the Sixers due to national team commitments.
  • Perth Scorchers will be without Kurtis Patterson, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff due to injuries.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Squads

  • SIX: Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Mickey Edwards, Hayden Kerr.
  • SCO:  Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Cameron Green, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Sam Whiteman.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Picks

James Vince and Moises Henriques are critical top order batsmen for the Sixers. The Sixers will also pin their hopes on Tom Curran and Daniel Hughes. For the Scorchers, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone are crucial to Scorchers’ chances. Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft are also good Dream11 picks.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, James Vince
  • Vice-Captain –Daniel Hughes, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone
  • James Vince and Liam Livingstone will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Josh Philippe
  • Batsmen – Aston Turner, Liam Livingstone, James Vince, Daniel Hughes
  • All-Rounders- Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran
  • Bowlers – Chris Jordan, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

  • Sydney Sixers are likely to defeat the Perth Scorchers.

Published:
