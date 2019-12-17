SIX Vs SCO Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Details

Sydney Sixers take on the Scorchers in the 2nd match of the Big Bash League on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The match commences at 1:40 AM (IST).
Our squad set to take on the Sixers tomorrow! 👀🔥Liam, CJ and Fuzzy all in line to make their debuts! https://t.co/PusDhLbfLf #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/prSpweilQc— Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 17, 2019
The Sixers and the Scorchers are both perennial achievers in the Big Bash League since its inception. Scorchers had a rare disappointing campaign last time out as they won only four of their 14 games. The Sixers, on the other hand, had a good tournament. They bowed out in the semi-finals after losing to eventual winners Melbourne Renegades.
James Vince and Moises Henriques are critical top order batsmen for the Sixers. The Sixers will also pin their hopes on Tom Curran and Daniel Hughes. For the Scorchers, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone are crucial to Scorchers’ chances. Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft are also good Dream11 picks.
