SIX Vs STA Dream11 Big Bash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Sixers will face the Melbourne Stars in the 45th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Monday, January 20 at 1:10 PM IST. Glenn Maxwell will captain the Melbourne Stars and Moises Henriques will lead the Sydney Sixers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | VIRAL: Chris Morris showcases super football skills, seals brilliant run out in BBL match

SIX vs STA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Seb Gotch (wicketkeeper), Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben Dunk, Jackson Coleman and Jonathan Merlo.

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques (captain), Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Mickey Edwards and Lloyd Pope.

ALSO READ | BBL: Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell shocks crowd with failed scoop shot, watch clip

SIX vs STA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Hilton Cartwright

All-Rounders: Tom Curran (Vice-Captain), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Sandeep Lamichhane

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Morne Morkel joins Perch Scorchers for final leg of BBL, replaces Chris Jordan

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Melbourne Stars are currently first on the points table with 10 wins in 11 games. Their last game was against the Perth Scorchers and the Stars emerged triumphant by 10 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright. Their best bowlers in the game were Nic Maddinson and Clint Hinchliffe.

Sydney Sixers are currently third on the points table with 6 wins from 11 games. Their last game was against the Sydney Thunder and the Thunder won by 4 runs. The Sixers' best batsmen in the game were Ben Dwarshuis and Justin Avendano. Their best bowlers in the fixture were Jackson Bird and Tom Curran.

Melbourne Stars may edge out the Sydney Sixers in this fixture.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood set to make Sydney Sixers sudden BBL title favourites