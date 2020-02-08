SIX Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 on Saturday, February 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game will commence at 1:45 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh Says Team India's Management & Selectors Planned Poorly During World Cup 2019

After almost two months of thrilling cricket, we are down to the final of the cricketing extravaganza. Sydney Sixers had won the inaugural edition of the BBL as they defeated Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets. Post that, it has been a rough journey for the Sixers in finals of BBL as they ended up losing to the Scorchers in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

On the other hand, after having topped the league stage, Melbourne Stars had a few hiccups on their way to final. However, they delivered when it mattered. They were the runners up last year and would like to go one step ahead and win the title this year.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Makes A Blunder By Accidentally Revealing Captain Of Multan's PSL Franchise

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Squads

SIX vs STA Dream11: Sydney Sixers Squad

Moises Henriques (Captain), Josh Phillippe (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Steve Smith, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope.

SIX vs STA Dream11: Melbourne Stars Squad

Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Seb Gotch (Wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb, Nick Larkin, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Jonathan Merlo.

ALSO READ | NZ Vs IND: Kuldeep Yadav's Shoulder Injury Being Hidden By Indian Team Management?

SIX vs STA Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Phillippe

Batsmen: Steve Smith (Vice-captain), James Vince, Marcus Stoinis (Captain), Nick Larkin

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars start off as favourites to win this match.

ALSO READ | Kamran Akmal Chooses The Best Batsman Between Virat Kohli Steve Smith And Joe Root

IMAGE COURTESY: BIG BASH LEAGUE TWITTER