SIX Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

Sydney Sixers (SIX) will take on Melbourne Stars (STA) in Match 15 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season on Saturday, December 26 at Queensland’s Carrara Stadium. The SIX vs STA live streaming will commence at 3:50 pm IST. The SIX vs STA live action in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Here is a look at our SIX vs STA match prediction, probable SIX vs STA playing 11 and SIX vs STA Dream11 team.

BBL 2020: SIX vs STA live streaming details

10 days later, we are BACK 👊



Let's get the W against @SixersBBL tonight 💚#TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/2EtHuhYhfa — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 25, 2020

SIX vs STA live: SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing BBL 2020 season is the 10th edition of the tournament and it commenced on December 10. The upcoming SIX vs STA game is the fourth match for both teams in the event. The Melbourne Stars are currently placed at No. 2 on the points table of the eight-team competition by registering two wins from their three matches. On the other hand, the Sydney Sixers are placed fourth on the table due to their back-to-back wins over Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers.

SIX vs STA match prediction: SIX vs STA Dream11 team, squad list

SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction: SIX squad

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Daniel Christian, Jordan Silk, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers and Gurinder Sandhu.

SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction: STA squad

Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Nick Larkin, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Lance Morris, Seb Gotch, Tom O’ Connell, Jackson Coleman, Zahir Khan and Jonathan Merlo.

SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SIX vs STA playing 11

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Josh Philippe

Daniel Christian

SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction: SIX vs STA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Philippe

Batsmen – Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Jack Edwards, James Vince

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell (vc), Daniel Christian

Bowlers – Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis

SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction

According to our SIX vs STA match prediction, the Melbourne Stars are favourites to win the game.

Note: The SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction and SIX vs STA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SIX vs STA Dream11 team and SIX vs STA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

