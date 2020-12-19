SIX Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Sydney Sixers will lock horns with the Adelaide Strikers in Match 11 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The SIX vs STR match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The SIX vs STR live match is scheduled to commence at 5:40 AM IST on Sunday, December 20. Here, we take a look at SIX vs STR live scores, SIX vs STR match prediction and SIX vs STR playing 11.

SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction: SIX vs STR live match preview

This is the third match in the competition for the Sixers who have so far registered one win and one loss from two matches in the tournament. They played their previous match versus the Melbourne Renegades which they won by a crushing margin of 145 runs. Batting first, the Sixers scored 205/4 courtesy a blazing knock from wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe who scored 95 runs off 57 balls as an opener. They bowled out their opponent for just 60 runs, thanks to a fine bowling performance from Ben Dwarshuis who picked up four wickets for 13 runs.

The Strikers on other hand beat the Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets.

The Strikers on other hand beat the Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets. The Strikers bowled out the Hurricanes for 146 runs with veteran pacer Peter Siddle picking up five wickets for 16 runs. Jake Weatherald led the chase with his unbeaten 68 runs, while skipper Alex Carey scored 55 runs in the team's victory. While the Sixers look to hold onto their third spot on the points table, the Strikers will be keen to pick up all the points and dethrone their opponents form their position. A cracking contest is on the cards.

SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction: Probable SIX vs STR playing 11

SIX Playing 11: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu

STR Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & wk), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Matthew Short

SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SIX vs STR Dream11 team

Josh Philippe

Ben Dwarshuis

Peter Siddle

Jake Weatherald

SIX vs STR match prediction: SIX vs STR Dream11 team

SIX vs STR live: SIX vs STR match prediction

As per our SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction, SIX should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SIX vs STR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIX vs STR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Sixers / Twitter

