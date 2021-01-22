SIX Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

The Sydney Sixers will take on Sydney Thunder in the Match 48 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 tournament. The SIX vs THU match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The SIX vs THU live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Friday, January 22. Here, we take a look at SIX vs THU live scores, SIX vs THU match prediction and SIX vs THU playing 11.

SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction: SIX vs THU live match preview

Sixers are on a three-match winning streak following their victory in the previous match versus Scorchers. They will be looking to win their fourth match on the trot by winning the upcoming math versus Thunder. Currently, the Daniel Hughes-led side are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table and are certain to stay there whatever may be the result of the upcoming match.

The Thunder meanwhile sit just outside top 4 and will be eager to win this match and enter the top four. The Callum Ferguson-led side lost their previous match versus Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets and will be eager to bounce back with a win over table-toppers Sydney Sixers in the upcoming clash. The last time these two teams clashed against each other, it was the Sixers who came out victorious by 5 wickets under Duckworth Lewis System (DLS) method.

SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction: Probable SIX vs THU playing 11

SIX: Josh Philippe (WK), Moises Henriques, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti.

THU: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha

SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SIX vs THU Dream11 team

Josh Philippe

Daniel Hughes

Tanveer Sangha

Usman Khawaja

SIX vs THU match prediction: SIX vs THU Dream11 team

SIX vs THU live: SIX vs THU match prediction

As per our SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction, SIX should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction, top picks and SIX vs THU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIX vs THU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Sixers/ Twitter

