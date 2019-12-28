SIX Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Sixers will face the Sydney Thunder in the 14th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, December 28 at 1:40 PM IST. Moises Henriques will captain the Sydney Sixers and Callum Ferguson will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SIX vs THU Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques(captain), Josh Philippe(wicketkeeper), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steve OKeefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Ben Manenti, and Henry Thornton.

Sydney Thunder: Callum Ferguson(captain), Matthew Gilkes(wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, and Liam Hatcher.

SIX vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: James Vince, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja (vice-captain), Alex Hales

All-Rounders: Moises Henriques (Captain), Tom Curran, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SIX vs THU Prediction and Form Guide

Sydney Thunder start as favourites to win.

Sydney Sixers are currently fourth on the points table with 2 wins out of their 4 games. Their last game was against the Scorchers and they won by 48 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were captain Moises Henriques and Tom Curran. Their best bowlers in the game were Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott.

Sydney Thunder are currently first on the points table with 2 wins out of their 3 games. Their last completed game was against the Melbourne Renegades and they won by 6 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales. Their best bowlers were Daniel Sams and Arjun Nair.

