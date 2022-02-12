'Sizzling' Shikhar Dhawan Breaks Silence After Sealing ₹8.25 crore Move To Punjab Kings

Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who missed the first two one day matches against West indies due to COVID-19 has been bought by Priety Zinta's Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Dhawan was included in the list of marquee players and was the first player to be auctioned in the ongoing bidding war. Shikhar had an impressive IPL season last year in UAE where he had scored 587 runs at an average of 39.13 at a strike rate of 124.62.

Even after an impressive season, the Delhi Capitals batter was released by the side ahead of IPL auction. Teams waited for a little while before raising their paddle in the IPL auction for Dhawan but as soon as Rajasthan Royals made their first move, Delhi gave their all to get their batter, but in vain. The bidding war was finally won by Punjab Kings as they bought the explosive batter for Rs 8.25 crore.

Shikhar Dhawan's reaction

Shikhar Dhawan reacted to this news on Twitter and wrote, "Hello @PunjabKingsIPL"

Dhawan's new team Punjab Kings Twitter handle welcomed the player with a hilarious caption that read, "Sizzling Shikhar, runs di no fikar (Sizzling Shikhar, no worries about runs)."

Another player bought by Punjab Kings in the auction is Kagiso Rabada, while Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh were retained before the auction.

After the collapse of auctioneer Edmeades due to low blood pressure, the auction was halted. The IPL auction 2022 is set to restart at 3.45 p.m.