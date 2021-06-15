SJDC Vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20

Match 56 of the Dhaka Premier League is all set to take place between the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and the Old DOHS Sports Club on June 16. The match is set to take place at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground, Savar, starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Here’s the SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 prediction, SJDC vs DOHS scorecard and the SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 team before the match.

SJDC vs DOHS match preview

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are sixth on the points table with five wins and three losses from 8 matches played in the tournament so far. They played their previous match against Abahani Limited which they went onto lose by 49 runs under the D/L method. The team will look to put the setback behind them and win this match to move up the points table.

Revised Fixture of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



10th and 11th round.#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/DhQrYZykTg — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 15, 2021

Old DOHS Sports Club on the other hand are not having the best of the tournament as they have registered just two wins in six matches while losing six with one match ending in a tie. They played their previous match Prime Bank Cricket Club which they lost by 22 runs. The team will hope to do better in this match to climb up the points ladder. This should be a great contest to watch between these two sides.

SJDC vs DOHS weather report

The condition does not look good as there will be cloud cover during the match along with thunderstorm in the later stage of the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain expected during the latter half of the match, the teams batting second is likely to play fewer overs, making it tough to make the SJDC vs DOHS prediction.

SJDC vs DOHS player record

For Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, the performance from Nurul Hasan and Salauddin Sakil will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Old DOHS Sports Club will look up to Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Rakibul Hasan to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 team

SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 prediction

As per our SJDC vs DOHS prediction, SJDC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The SJDC vs DOHS player record and as a result, the SJDC vs DOHS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 team and SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram