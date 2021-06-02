SJDC Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (SJDC) will take on Gazi Group Cricketers (GCC) in Match 8 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League on Wednesday, June 2. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, and will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the game, here is our SJDC vs GGC Dream11 prediction, SJDC vs GGC Dream11 team, SJDC vs GGC best team and SJDC vs GGC player record.

SJDC vs GGC match preview

SJDC won their opening match against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 22 runs. Their openers Shykat Ali and veteran Mohammad Ashraful starred for them in the commanding win with quick cameos. Elias Sunny was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/18 from his four overs. They are now placed third in the Shaka T20 Cricket League points table with one win and one draw from two games.

On the other hand, GCC faced a defeat at the hands of Prime Bank Cricket Club by seven wickets in their first match. Their batsman failed to score big in a rain-affected match which resulted in them getting off to a losing start. GCC have some prominent names like Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmuddulah within their ranks and they will look to bounce back and secure a win. GCC are placed at the bottom with one loss and one draw from two matches.

SJDC vs GGC weather report

The conditions don't look promising with a thunderstorm expected before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. If rain does stop, then there are chances that the match will be played with reduced overs, making the SJDC vs GCC Dream11 prediction a tough one.

SJDC vs GGC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

SJDC vs GGC player record

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club would want their openers Shykat Ali and Mohammad Ashraful to continue their good form and help the team stay inside the top three. On the other hand, Gazi Group Cricketers would hope that seasoned campaigners Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmuddulah do well with the bat in the upcoming match to help them win the first game of the competition. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

SJDC vs GGC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nurul-Hasan

Batsmen: Mahmudullah, Mohammad Ashraful, N Hossain, Soumya Sarkar (Captain), Imrul Kayes

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan (Vice-captain), A Haque

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Elias Sunny, N Ahmed

SJDC vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our SJDC vs GGC Dream11 prediction, SJDC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SJDC vs GGC player record and as a result, the SJDC vs GGC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SJDC vs GGC Dream11 team and SJDC vs GGC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

