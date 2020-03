SJDC Vs KSKS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Match Details

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Cricket Club will play against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in the Dhaka Premier Division One-Day 2020. The SJDC vs KSKS live match will be played at Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground 4, Dhaka. Let us look at the SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction, preview and other match details.

Revised Fixture (1-5 Round) of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket league 2019-20#BCB #DPDCL pic.twitter.com/3LhGRukogG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 12, 2020

SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction: SJDC vs KSKS live Match schedule

Venue: Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground 4

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 8.30 AM (IST)

SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction: SJDC vs KSKS live preview

This is the seventh season of the tournament held in Dhaka. 12 teams participate in the round-robin tournament. Nurul Husain will captain Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Cricket Club. Meanwhile, Amit Majumdar will captain Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity.

SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction: SJDC vs KSKS playing 11 (squads)

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20



Lt. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity



Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan, No 4 Ground, Savar#BCB #SJDCvKSKS pic.twitter.com/sgr3H4ezsX — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Cricket Club: Imrul Kayes, Tanbir Hayder, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan (C/wk), Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mehrab Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity: Amit Majumdar (C), Jahurul Islam (wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Robiul Haque, Irfan Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Farhad Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar, Elias Sunny, Robiul Islam Robi.

SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction: SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 team Captain and vice-captain selection

Opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 before start of the match between Abahani Limited and Partex Sporting Club today (March 15) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/rDejRNaZ8a — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Vice-captain: Amit Majumdar

SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction: SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jahurul Islam

Batsmen: Imrul Kayes, Farhad Hossain, Mehrab Hossain, Tanbir Hayder, Amit Majumdar

All-rounders: Ziaur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Taijul Islam, Robiul Islam Robi, Ebadot Hossain.

SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity are the favourites to win against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Cricket Club

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

