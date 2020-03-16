SJDC Vs KSKS Live Scores, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, All Match Details

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020. The SJDC vs KSKS live match will be played at Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground 4. Let us look at the SJDC vs KSKS live score details, SJDC vs KSKS live streaming and other Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020 details.

SJDC vs KSKS live score: SJDC vs KSKS live streaming, SJDC vs KSKS live telecast in India

SJDC vs KSKS live streaming will be done by FanCode. However, there will be no official SJDC vs KSKS live telecast in India. SJDC vs KSKS live scores will be updated on the official Bangladesh Cricket Twitter handle. Let us look at other SJDC vs KSKS live streaming details:

Venue: Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground 4

SJDC vs KSKS live streaming date: Monday, March 16

SJDC vs KSKS live streaming time: 8.30 AM IST

SJDC vs KSKS live score: SJDC vs KSKS live match preview

This is the seventh season of the tournament held in Dhaka. 12 teams participate in the round-robin tournament. Nurul Husain will captain Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Cricket Club. Meanwhile, Amit Majumdar will captain Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity.

SJDC vs KSKS live score: Pitch report

The Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground 4 pitch is not conducive for the batting side. Only once did the score cross the 250-run mark on this pitch. Therefore, the game is expected to be a low-scoring affair.

SJDC vs KSKS live score: Weather report

The weather in the initial time of the match is expected to be cloudy. However, it will be cleared by afternoon, with sunny weather.

SJDC vs KSKS live score: squad details

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul-Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Fardeen Hasan, Shykat Ali, Mehrab Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Ashraful, Tanbir Hayder, Anamul Haque Enam, Mashrafe Mortaza, Elias Sunny, Salauddin Sakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain, Abdul Halim

Khelaghar Samaj Kalyan Samity: Jahurul Islam, Shahriar Komal, Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossian, Salman Hossian, Sadikur Rahman, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, Moinul Islam, Shafiul Islam Islam, Noor-Saddam-Hossain, Khaled-Ahmed, Tipu Sultan, Minhazur-Rahman, Ifran Hossain, Masum Khan, Rony Chowdhury

