SJDC Vs PAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Dhaka Premier League T20

Match 33 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and the Partex Sporting Club on June 10. The 33rd match of the Dhaka Premier League is set to take place at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar, starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Here’s the SJDC vs PAR Dream11 prediction including the player record and the SJDC vs PAR Dream11 top picks before the match.

The Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and the Partex Sporting Club are currently in the 7th and 12th position of the DPL points table respectively after the 5th Round. After playing 5 matches in the tournament, the Partex Sporting Club are yet to register their first win. On the other hand, the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won 2 out of their 5 matches and both the teams would be looking for a win in the upcoming fixture.

SJDC vs PAR player record

From the SJDC team, Shykat Ali can be considered a favourite pick due to his role as an opener. Shykat Ali may get a chance to score big runs at the top batting order of the team. Nasir Hossain will be another player to consider due to his all-round ability which can see him score points from both ends

From the PAR team, captain Tasamul Haque is expected to be a favourite pick due to his all-round ability. He can score points through his batting while also taking wickets when needed. All eyes will also be on Abbas Musa due to his batting prowess as an opener for the team.

Probable Playing XI for SJDC vs PAR Dream11 team

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Tanbir Hayder, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Enamul, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil,

Partex Sporting Club: Abbas Musa, Sayem Alam, Tasamul Haque (c), Jony Talukdar, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazmul Hossain Milon, Rajibul Islam, Mehrab Hossain, Jaynul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Jubair Hossain

Captain and Vice-captain selection for SJDC vs PAR Dream11 team

Captain – M. Ashraful

Vice-captain – T. Haque

SJDC vs PAR Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – D. Ghosh

Batsmen – S. Ali, M. Ashraful (C), N. Hossain, A. Musa,

All-rounders – Z. Rahman, S. Shuvo, T. Haque (VC)

Bowlers – E. Hossain, R. Islam, S. Hossain

In the SJDC vs PAR match, the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are expected to have the upper hand in the match. This caters to the SJDC vs PAR scorecard from the previous matches in the Dhaka Premier League. The SJDC vs PAR match can see the SJDC team gain the 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

