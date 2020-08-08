SK Vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Tanzania APL T20 Live Game Info

Simba Kings will take on Buffalo Blasters in Match 1 of the Tanzania Advanced Players League T20, 2020 on Saturday, August 8. The SK vs BUB Dream11 match will be played at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam. The SK vs BUB Dream11 match will commence at 12:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction, SK vs BUB Dream11 team and SK vs BUB Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni set for IPL 2020? JSCA claims CSK captain finally returns to train post COVID-19

SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction: Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 preview

The is the opening fixture of the Tanzania APL T20 2020 competition. The nine-day long tournament will see 15 matches being played in the league stage with six teams battling it out to win the APL 2020 title. Both teams will look to kick off the campaign of a winning note. The tournament will be crucial for Tanzanian players as their head coach and former Kenya captain Steve Tikolo will be watching out for young talent. These youngsters could also get a national call-up if they perform well.

SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction: SK vs BUB squads

SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction: SK squad

Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Benson Myankini, Ivan Ismail, Muzamil Hussain, Vipul Pindoria, Mohammad Ali, Stewart Kaduma, Mukul Kumar, Jatin Prajapati, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Salmini Yusuph, Mohammed Yunus.

SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction: BUB squad

Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omary, Athumani Siwa, Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Salumu Jumbe, Jay Hirwania, Goodluck Andrew, Adnan Zariwala, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Hassan Sangwale, Abubakar Selemani, Ayubu Swedi, Wilbert Martin, Sefu Athuman.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 official broadcasters dented after VIVO, Oppo and Real Me decline advertising?

SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction: SK vs BUB Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Mohamed Omary

Batsmen: Vishal Patel, Yakesh Patel, Ivan Ismail (Captain), Athumani Siwa

All-rounders: Ankit Bhagel, Salumu Jumbe, Zafar Khan (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Vipul Pindoria, Jatin Prajapati, Jay Hirwania

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 to consider Amazon or Unacademy for replacing VIVO as new title sponsors?

SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction

SK start off as favourites to win the SK vs BUB live match.

Please note that the above SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction, SK vs BUB Dream11 team and SK vs BUB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SK vs BUB Dream11 team, SK vs BUB Dream11 top picks and SK vs BUB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli flaunts his abs, works out at home on Drake's hit song ahead of IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: FREEIMAGELIVE