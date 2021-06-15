SKI Vs SWU Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The 7th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Super Kings and Swieqi United at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 15. Here is our SKI vs SWU Dream11 prediction, SKI vs SWU Dream11 team, SKI vs SWU scorecard.

SKI vs SWU match preview

Both the teams are making their debut in this tournament and will be looking to make a statement by winning this contest. Super Kings have dominated the Malta cricket scene recently finishing first and second in the domestic league in the last two seasons. The majority of the squad have represented Malta at the international level and look strong side on paper.

Swieqi United on the other hand finish in the lower half of the domestic league table in 2020, however, the team will look to unleash a talented squad that is suited to T10 format, especially with the addition of a few capable new signings. Speaking about the tournament 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, Swieqi United.

SKI vs SWU weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SKI vs SWU prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the SKI vs SWU opener the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

SKI vs SWU player record

For Super Kings, the performance from Amar Sharma and Gopal Chaturvedi will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and provide them with a winning start. On the other hand, Swieqi United will look up to Imran Ameer and Bilal Khan to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

As per our SKI vs SWU prediction, SKI will come out on top in this contest.

