Skipper KL Rahul Hoping To Take Lessons From MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli For ODIs Vs SA

Ahead of the three-match India vs South Africa ODI series, KL Rahul discussed the lessons he has learned from former great skippers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli's unceremonious sacking of Team India's ODI captaincy last month has resulted in several leadership changes on the side. Since Rohit Sharma is sidelined for the upcoming IND vs SA ODI series due to a hamstring injury, KL Rahul will lead the side, with Jasprit Bumrah set to serve as the team's vice-captain.

Ahead of the three-match India vs South Africa ODI series that is scheduled to begin on January 19, Rahul discussed the lessons he has learned from former great skippers Kohli and MS Dhoni.

KL Rahul explains lessons he has learned from Kohli and Dhoni

While speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, KL Rahul said, "I stay balanced and take one game at a time. There were a lot of learnings from the 2nd Test. Hopefully, I can take lessons from MS and Virat and keep improving along my journey. I don't really set targets. I just take one game at a time. The two great captains have shown us the way. We did exceptional things under Virat. It will be important for us to build on that."

India vs South Africa ODI series squads

Team India's ODI Squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

How to watch IND vs SA ODI series live in India?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch the India vs South Africa series live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all three ODIs on the social media handles of the two teams. All three matches will begin live at 10:30 AM local time and 2:00 PM IST.

