Skipper Rohit Sharma And Deepak Chahar Fume As Mohammed Siraj Drops Miller's Catch; Watch

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa concluded on Tuesday with the Men In Blue claiming a 2-1 series victory. After winning the first two games, India failed to chase the target of 228 runs in the final T20I and got bowled out on 178 runs. While South Africa denied India a 3-0 clean sweep, the visiting team finally pulled off a deserving win at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Mohammed Siraj drops David Miller's catch; Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar react

Meanwhile, an incident from the match is currently going viral on social media, where India skipper Rohit Sharma and allrounder Deepak Chahar can be seen reacting angrily to a dropped catch by Mohammed Siraj. The incident occurred in the penultimate delivery of the 20th over when David Miller lofted the short ball towards the deep square.

While it initially looked like the ball would sail past the boundary for a six, it went straight into the hands of Siraj at deep square. While Siraj completed the catch, he unknowingly stepped onto the advertising cushions and ended up conceding a six. Reacting to the dropped catch, Rohit and Deepak looked disappointed and angry with Siraj.

Watch the dropped catch by Mohammed Siraj

South Africa set a mammoth target of 229 runs for India

Miller took a single in the final ball of the over and helped the visiting side set a target of 228 runs. Rilee Rossouw also remained unbeaten on 100 off 48 balls for South Africa, while opener Quinton de Kock had added 68 runs in 43 balls. Among the India bowlers, Umesh Yadav returned with the best figures of 1/34 in 3 overs.

Team India bowled out on 229 runs

In the second innings, India walked out with Rishabh Pant as the opener alongside skipper Rohit. While Rohit went back to the dugout on a duck, Pant hit 27 runs off 14 balls. Iyer made 1 run, whereas Dinesh Karthik scored the highest knock of 46 runs in 21 balls for India. Chahar and Umesh contributed with the bat down the order, before the team got bowled out.