Skipper Virat Kohli Assures India's ODI Series Against England Will Be A 'huge Success'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has talked about the importance of being responsible and respecting the bio-bubble environment ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England that gets underway on Tuesday. At the same time, Kohli has also assured that with their medical set-up and the bio-bubble, the ODI series in Pune will be a huge success.

'We have been successful in two cities': Virat Kohli

"There have been cases outside of the bubble in all the places that we have been at. Look whether there are a few cases or a lot of cases, in today's times you have to be very aware and very particular about the precautions that you need to take and that's the only thing that's in our control and we are continuing to do that. We have been successful in two cities and I am pretty sure with our medical set-up, and the way the bubble is created, we will have a successful leg in Pune as well and carry it forward into the IPL also because the players understand how much is at stake", said Virat Kohli during a pre-match virtual press conference. READ | Virat Kohli opens up on Suryakumar Yadav's fireworks; possible slot in T20 World Cup

"The medical professionals understand, the hotel people have been brilliant. We have not felt unsafe inside the hotels or inside our bubbles at all. So, I think they have all done a tremendous job and it's upon everyone to be responsible to be able to continue the successful execution of these parameters", he added.

India look to end their home season on a high

After a gruelling four-match Test series that was succeeded by a five-match T20I series, the focus shifts to the 50-overs format as both teams look to prove a point or two in the one-dayers. The upcoming three-match ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

A determined Team India will be hoping to end their home season by sealing the One Day series whereas, England will be aiming to end their forgettable away tour with one series-win under their belt.

However, it is the Men In Blue who will be looking to rediscover their rhythm in ODI cricket. In 2020, the Virat Kohli-led side could only manage a solitary win in six ODI matches. They were whitewashed in New Zealand in February last year (3 ODIs) before suffering a 2-1 series loss against Australia Down Under later in the year.

The two-time world champions did salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber at the Manuka Oval to avoid back-to-back away whitewashes in the ODI format.