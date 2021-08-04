Skipper Virat Kohli Remembers His Father; 'I Sit Down And Think, What If He Was Here...'

Indian Captain Virat Kohli and hindi film actor-producer Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, Vamika earlier this year. However, the new parents have not disclosed their newborn's identity and have established a strict protocol of no pictures with the paparazzi. Recently, ahead of India's first test match against England, Kohli sat down with Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, talked about his daughter, and how his father couldn't watch him play for India.

Virat Kohli's father has not seen him play for India

Coming soon! 🎥#ENGvIND @imVkohli @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/U0iNQYntzD — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 2, 2021

Karthik took to Twitter and shared a short video giving a sneak peek into his recent conversation with Virat Kohli. In the video, Kohli talked about the importance of the five-match series and several other personal matters. The Indian skipper spoke about missing his father and his newly-gained fatherhood, his wife, Anushka Sharma. Sharing the short video clip, Karthik wrote, "What a week it has been! Spoke to the superstar of world cricket about fatherhood, his love life, spirituality, social media, leadership and ofcourse Team INDIA Coming soon!"

While speaking about missing his father, Kohli said, "He hasn’t seen me play for India. Now with our daughter, I see the happiness in my mother’s face. You sit down and think, what if he was here." The Indian skipper's father passed away in the year 2006 due to a cardiac arrest. Kohli made his international debut for India just over two years after his father passed away.

Before his international debut in August 2008, Kohli led India to the Under-19 World Cup triumph Malaysia earlier that year. The World Cup was yet another milestone of his cricket career that his late father could not witness. Currently, the Indian cricket team is all set to play against Joe Root's England in the five-match Test series which also marks the beginning of the second season of the ICC World test Championship.

The Indian skipper is accompanied by his wife, Anushka and daughter, Vamika. The actor has been treating fans with snaps as the family enjoys the English weather. Fans and followers have been immense love for the family on social media.

Image: anushkasharma/Instagram