SKK Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League Live

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will face Bengal Tigers CC in their upcoming Finnish Premier League clash this week. KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti are currently on the second spot of the table with eight points to their name. KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti have managed to win four out of the five games played in the season so far. As for Bengal Tigers CC, they are currently fifth on the points table with four points and two wins in four games they've played so far.

The SKK vs BTC match will commence on Saturday, July 4 at 4:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs BTC Dream11 top picks and SKK vs BTC Dream11 team.

SKK vs BTC Dream11 team

SKK vs BTC Dream11 top picks

Jordan Obrien (Captain) Nathan Collins (Vice-captain) Peter Gallagher Mehran Amin Habib Al-Amin Nurul Huda

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SKK vs BTC Dream11 team

SKK vs BTC Dream11 team: KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) squad

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady

SKK vs BTC Dream11 team: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC) squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti : Jordan Obrien (WK), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam

Bengal Tigers CC: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam

SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction

Our SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction is that KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs BTC Dream11 top picks and SKK vs BTC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKK vs BTC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

