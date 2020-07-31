SKK Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) will face Empire CC (ECC) in the first match of the day in the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on Friday, July 31 at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs ECC Dream11 team and SKK vs ECC Dream11 top picks.

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams currently occupy the top two positions on the points table. SKK currently occupy the top spot having won 9 matches from the 11 matches they have played so far. On the other hand, ECC have won 8 matches out of their 11 matches and occupy the 2nd spot on the points table. The match is expected to be an exciting affair as ECC stand a chance to take top spot if they register a win against SKK.

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs ECC Dream11 team

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs ECC Dream11 team: SKK squad

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs ECC Dream11 team: ECC squad

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

SKK vs ECC Dream11 top picks

M Tambe

R Muhammad

J Scamans

P Gallagher

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs ECC playing XI

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs ECC playing XI: SKK

Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jordan O'Brien, Atif Rasheed, Sabbir Habibul, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Vishal Saraf, Asim Ghani, Raja Waqas, Yathunantham Vijayaratnam.

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs ECC playing XI: ECC

Vanraaj Padhaal, Jonathan Scamans, Zeeraj Ijaz, Shoaib Tahie Qureshi, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Chandra Shekhar, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Ghaffar, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

SKK vs ECC Dream11 team

SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction

As per our SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction, SKK are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs ECC Dream11 top picks and SKK vs ECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKK vs ECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: STADINJAKERAVANKRIKETTISEURA/ INSTAGRAM)