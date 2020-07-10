SKK Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will face Greater Helsinki CC in the upcoming clash in Finnish Premier League T20. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava. SKK are currently on the second spot of the league's points table with 9 points to their name. SKK have managed to win 4 out of 6 games played in the season so far (Draw 1, Loss 1). Greater Helsinki CC are sixth in the table with 2 points in their account. They have managed to win only 1 game out of the five games played in the season.

The SKK vs GHC live match will commence on Friday, July 10 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs GHC Dream11 top picks and SKK vs GHC Dream11 team.

Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket

SKK vs GHC Dream11 team

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

SKK vs GHC Dream11 top picks

Nathan Collins (Captain) Peter Gallagher (Vice-captain) Mirza Zeeshan Baig Adnan Ahmad Kamran Waheed Ali Waris

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SKK vs GHC Dream11 team

SKK vs GHC Dream11 team: KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK)

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady

SKK vs GHC Dream11 team: Greater Helsinki CC (GHC)

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs GHC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti : Jordan Obrien (WK), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam

: Jordan Obrien (WK), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali

SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction

Our SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction is that KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs GHC Dream11 top picks and SKK vs GHC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Finland Cricket Instagram)