SKK Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will face Greater Helsinki CC in the upcoming clash in Finnish Premier League T20. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava. SKK are currently on the second spot of the league's points table with 9 points to their name. SKK have managed to win 4 out of 6 games played in the season so far (Draw 1, Loss 1). Greater Helsinki CC are sixth in the table with 2 points in their account. They have managed to win only 1 game out of the five games played in the season.
The SKK vs GHC live match will commence on Friday, July 10 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs GHC Dream11 top picks and SKK vs GHC Dream11 team.
Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady
Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali
Our SKK vs GHC Dream11 prediction is that KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will win this match, considering their run of form.