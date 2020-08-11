SKK Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) will face Helsinki Cricket Club in a league match in the Finnish Premier League T20. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on Tuesday, August 11 at 8 PM IST. Here is a look at our SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs HCC Dream11 team and SKK vs HCC Dream11 top picks.

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction and preview

SKK are at the top of the table with 10 wins in 13 matches. The team lost just two matches while one match was abandoned. On the other hand, Helsinki Cricket Club are placed third as they have picked up 7 wins out of 13. Helsinki Cricket Club come into the match having won four out of their last five matches and will be the favourites in this meeting.

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs HCC Dream11 team, squad list

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs HCC Dream11 team: SKK squad

Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Ponniah Vijendran, Gerard Brady Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Asim Ghani, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jake Goodwin, Yathunandhan Vijayaratnam, Vishal Sharafu.

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs HCC Dream11 team: HCC squad

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pusthay, Sapan Mehta, Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheen Nellancheri, Amrik Bhatia, Zakiullah Kamal, Adnan Syed, Akhil Arjunan, Avnish Kumar, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahoor Khan, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Abbas Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Gautam Bhaskar, Amit Singh, Aminullah Malikzay, Abrar Mirza, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Affan Bin Zafar, Maneesh Chauhan.

SKK vs HCC Dream11 top picks

Peter Gallagher

Ghulam Abbas But

Atif Rasheed

Abdul Ahad Qureshi

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs HCC probable playing XI

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs HCC probable playing XI: SKK

Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Ponniah Vijendran, Gerard Brady Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Asim Ghani.

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction: SKK vs HCC probable playing XI: HCC

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pusthay, Sapan Mehta, Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheen Nellancheri, Amrik Bhatia, Zakiullah Kamal, Adnan Syed, Akhil Arjunan.

SKK vs HCC Dream11 team

SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction

As per our SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction, SKK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction, SKK vs HCC Dream11 top picks and SKK vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. TheSKK vs HCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET/ TWITTER)