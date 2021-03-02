SKY Vs BAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Skyways will take on Barcelona Gladiators in Match 84 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The SKY vs BAG match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here is our SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction, SKY vs BAG Dream11 team and SKY vs BAG playing 11. The SKY vs BAG live streaming will take place on FanCode.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Reveals HUGE West Indies Goal, Credits IPL 2020 For Making Him More 'Flexible'

SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction: SKY vs BAG match preview

This is the second match of the day for both sides and they will look to end the day on a high. Both teams have not had a great tournament so far courtesy of which they currently occupy the bottom two positions on the points table. Skyways are winless in the tournament and are still in search of their first win in the competition. Gladiators though have one win under their belt and will be looking to win all their matches today to climb up the points table. With two points at stake, both teams will be going all out for a win.

There are dismissals and then there is this... ðŸ˜¶



Action from FIRST EVER NIGHT match in European Cricket Series history. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/PdSeuVqqRM — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) March 2, 2021

Also Read: Mayank Agarwal's Serious Post Becomes Laughathon Courtesy Jimmy Neesham's EPIC Troll

SKY vs BAG live prediction: Squad details for SKY vs BAG Dream11 team

SKY: Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Rohail Arif, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad, Temothees Bashir, Shehroz George, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Zohaib Ashraf, Jonson Gill, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal

BAG: Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad and A Zafar Khan.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Gets Covid Vaccine Shot Before 4th India-England Test; 'extremely Impressed'

SKY vs BAG match prediction: Top picks for SKY vs BAG playing 11

Arslan Muhammad

Shahid Nazir

Sharoon Bashir

Adeel Shahzad

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's Promotion At SCG 'masterstroke' By Ravi Shastri, Rahane: Adam Gilchrist

SKY vs BAG Dream11 live: SKY vs BAG Dream11 team

SKY vs BAG live: SKY vs BAG match prediction

As per our SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction, BAG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SKY vs BAG match prediction and SKY vs BAG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SKY vs BAG Dream11 team and SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.