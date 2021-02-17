SKY Vs BAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Skywalks will take on Barcelona Gladiators in the 39th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 17 at 7:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction, probable SKY vs BAG playing 11 and SKY vs BAG Dream11 team.

SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction: SKY vs BAG match preview

Despite having decent players in their ranks, Skyways have lost both their opening matches in the tournament so far. They lost to Raval Sporting by 5 wickets in the first match, while in the second match, they lost to Bangladesh Kings by 8 wickets. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table and will be looking to register their first win in the competition against fellow newcomers Barcelona Gladiators.

Barcelona Gladiators, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the day after facing Raval Sporting in their first match of the day. Coming to their overall campaign, Gladiators lost their opening match to fellow debutants Kharian by 7 wickets due to which they are also quite low on the points table. They will look to put behind the loss and win both their matches to finish the day on a high.

SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction: Squad details for SKY vs BAG Dream11 team

SKY: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid,Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur

BAG: Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Ali Zafar Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda,Muhammad Umar, Arslan Yousaf, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad

SKY vs BAG live: Top picks for SKY vs BAG Dream11 team

A Arif

B Basharat

R Asif

Ihsan Ullah-Asda

SKY vs BAG playing 11: SKY vs BAG Dream11 team

SKY vs BAG live: SKY vs BAG match prediction

As per our prediction, BAG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SKY vs BAG match prediction and SKY vs BAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SKY vs BAG Dream11 team and SKY vs BAG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

