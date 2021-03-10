SKY Vs KHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Skyways (SKY) will go up against Kharian (KHA) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, March 10 at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction, probable SKY vs KHA playing 11 and SKY vs KHA Dream11 team. The SKY vs KHA live stream can be found on FanCode.

SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction: SKY vs KHA Dream11 preview

Kharian are currently at the fourth spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona Group C standings with six points. Adil Iqbal and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing five. Skyways, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with only two points and a win-loss record of 1-8.

SKY vs KHA live: SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM local time, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction: SKY vs KHA Dream11 team, squad list

SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction: Skyways squad

Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Babar Ali, Awais Waleed, Sharoon Bashir, Temooties Bashir, Rohail Arif, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Jonson Gill, Fazal Masih, Irfan Ali, Zeeshan Bahadur, Isaac Thaper, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Tariq Dar, Jagtar Singh.

SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction: Kharian squad

Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali, Abdul Wadood Awan, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Ehsan Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Zarar, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Mohsin Ali, Asad Ali, Habib Ur Rehman, Abrar Hussain, Toqueer Shabbir, Hassan Tanver, Mozzam Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq.

SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction: SKY vs KHA Dream11 team, top picks

Skyways: Rabi Asif, Adeel Shahzad, Adeel Arif

Kharian: Adil Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Junaid Ali

SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction: SKY vs KHA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Qaiser Zulfiqar

Batsmen: Rabi Asif (VC), Awais Waleed, Adil Iqbal, MD Umar Waqas

All-Rounders: Jahanzaib Asghar (C), Adeel Ahmed, Adeel Shahzad

Bowlers: Junaid Ali, Adeel Arif, Fazal Masih

SKY vs KHA live: SKY vs KHA match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that the Kharian will come out on top in this contest.

ðŸ‘€ PREVIEWS DAY 23 MATCHES 111 - 115 ðŸðŸ‘‰https://t.co/lMbGpvoyCu

1000 LIVE matches this year! WELCOME TO #ECS21 @Dream11 @FanCode — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) March 9, 2021

Note: The SKY vs KHA match prediction and SKY vs KHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SKY vs KHA Dream11 team and SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter