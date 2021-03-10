SKY Vs KHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Quick links:
Skyways (SKY) will go up against Kharian (KHA) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, March 10 at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction, probable SKY vs KHA playing 11 and SKY vs KHA Dream11 team. The SKY vs KHA live stream can be found on FanCode.
Kharian are currently at the fourth spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona Group C standings with six points. Adil Iqbal and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing five. Skyways, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with only two points and a win-loss record of 1-8.
Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Babar Ali, Awais Waleed, Sharoon Bashir, Temooties Bashir, Rohail Arif, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Jonson Gill, Fazal Masih, Irfan Ali, Zeeshan Bahadur, Isaac Thaper, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Tariq Dar, Jagtar Singh.
Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali, Abdul Wadood Awan, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Ehsan Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Zarar, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Mohsin Ali, Asad Ali, Habib Ur Rehman, Abrar Hussain, Toqueer Shabbir, Hassan Tanver, Mozzam Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that the Kharian will come out on top in this contest.
ðŸ‘€ PREVIEWS DAY 23 MATCHES 111 - 115 ðŸðŸ‘‰https://t.co/lMbGpvoyCu— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) March 9, 2021
1000 LIVE matches this year! WELCOME TO #ECS21 @Dream11 @FanCode
Note: The SKY vs KHA match prediction and SKY vs KHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SKY vs KHA Dream11 team and SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.