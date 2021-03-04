SKY Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Skyways are all set to face Minhaj in Match 95 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The SKY vs MIN match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here is our SKY vs MIN Dream11 prediction, SKY vs MIN Dream11 team and SKY vs MIN playing 11. The SKY vs MIN live streaming will be available on FanCode.

SKY vs MIN Dream11 prediction: SKY vs MIN match preview

Both teams are playing their second match of the day and will be eyeing to end the day on a high by winning this match. After losing the first six matches, Skyways recently registered their first win in the tournament and their confidence will be certainly boosted by that performance. Expect them to put up a better show in both their matches.

Minhaj, on the other hand, has 5 wins and 2 losses and are second on the points table. They too will be eyeing looking to win all their matches to challenge for top spot, which is possible if Raval Sporting slip in one of the two matches they play on Thursday. The match looks like a mismatch on paper and Minhaj will be looking for a win to boost their net run rate and stay in the hunt for a place in finals.

SKY vs MIN live prediction: Squad details for SKY vs MIN Dream11 team

SKY: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir, Hamad Khalid, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Babar Ali, Irfan Ali, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Jonson Gill, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur, ROhail Arif, Awais Waleed, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Fazal Masih, Isaac Thaper.

MIN: Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

SKY vs MIN match prediction: Top picks for SKY vs MIN playing 11

Asjad Butt

Usman Mushtaq

Adeel Arif

Adeel Shahzad

SKY vs MIN Dream11 live: SKY vs MIN Dream11 team

SKY vs MIN live: SKY vs MIN match prediction

As per our SKY vs MIN Dream11 prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SKY vs MIN match prediction and SKY vs MIN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SKY vs MIN Dream11 team and SKY vs MIN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

