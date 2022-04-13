'SL Cricket Board Is Incompetent': Ranatunga Angry As Asia Cup Could Be Moved Out Of SL

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has attacked his country's cricket board amid reports that the Asia Cup will be shifted from the island nation due to the continuing instability in the land.

Ranatunga has remarked that the Sri Lankan Cricket Board's administrators are "unprofessional", and that it is now up to other countries to determine how they see the situation in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup is set to take place in Sri Lanka in August-September this year, but the country's severe economic crisis and ensuing demonstrations have placed doubts on the event.

The 1996 World Cup-winning captain also stated that the country's current protests are directed against the government, and that he does not believe the protestors will disrupt the matches if the tournament is held in Sri Lanka. Ranatunga went on to say that the people in charge of the Sri Lankan Cricket Board are "incompetent" and that he has no idea how they will manage the problem.

Earlier, reports had emerged suggesting that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is planning to move the Asia Cup out of Sri Lanka due to the ongoing crisis in the country.

"People who run cricket are unprofessional. Don't know what's the thinking behind this. It's on other countries how they perceive the situation in Sri Lanka. Don't think we'll have a problem having matches, as protestors won't disrupt them, they're protesting on governance issues. People in cricket board are incompetent, don't know how they'll handle the situation," Ranatunga was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis

The Sri Lankan people are currently facing a crisis caused due to the shortage of gas, electricity, and other essential items. As per reports, the shortage has been caused as a result of Sri Lanka's inability to pay debts due to a decrease in its foreign exchange reserves. People on the streets are calling for the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Despite calls from civil society for him to resign, President Rajapaksa has refused to do so. Members of his own coalition joined anti-government protests earlier this week to show their support for calls for his resignation. Meanwhile, the ruling party has called for the installation of an interim administration to prevent protest-related bloodshed.

Image: PTI