SL Head Coach Mickey Arthur & Frontline Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne Tested COVID-19 Positive

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team’s upcoming tour of West Indies, Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka Player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19. They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff", the statement issued in Sri Lanka Cricket's official media release read.

"Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid – 19", the statement further read.

The tests were part of those conducted for the provisional squad that is set to tour the West Indies. Both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the government''s health protocol on COVID-19.

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies

Sri Lanka were to play two Tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 International matches during the tour. The 36-member squad had commenced practice on January 28 in three groups, and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure.

"Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021," the SLC said.

"In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centers."

(With PTI Inputs)

