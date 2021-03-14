SL-L Vs EN-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

In the 13th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021, Sri Lanka Legends will take on the England Legends with four points at stake as the group stages come to a close. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 14, 2021. Here is our SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction, SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 team and SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 top picks.

SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After an impressive victory over the Bangladesh Legends, Sri Lanka Legends now are joint top in the points table alongside Indian Legends with 16 points after five matches. Their only defeat in the tournament came to the Indian Legends. Sri Lanka Legends will hope to end their last group match of the Road Safety World Series 2021 with a win against the England Legends and in the process seal their place in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, England Legends will want to get back to winning ways after a disappointing loss against the South African Legends. The England Legends got all out for a disappointing total of 121 runs. South African Legends chased down this total in just 13 overs, thereby also damaging the England Legends' net run rate. With hopes of playing in the semi-finals on the cards, the England Legends will hope for a strong performance against the Sri Lankan Legends.

SL-L vs EN-L playing 11 prediction

England Legends: Phil Mustard, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Usman Afzaal, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, Chris Schofield, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Thilan Thushara, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction: SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper(s): Upul Tharanga, Phil Mustard

Batsmen: Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Darren Maddy

All-Rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, James Tredwell

Bowlers: Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chris Tremlett

SL-L vs EN-L Key Players

Captain: Upul Tharanga or Kevin Pietersen

Vice-captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan or Chris Tremlett

SL-L vs EN-L live: SL-L vs EN-L match prediction

According to our SL-L vs EN-L match prediction, the England Legends will win the match.

Note: The SL-L vs EN-L match prediction and SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 team and SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.