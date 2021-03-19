SL-L Vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

The Sri Lanka Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in the 2nd semi-final match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 19, 2021. Here is our SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction, SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 team and SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 top picks.

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The first team to make this year's finals, the India Legends will be watching closely as the Sri Lanka Legends square off against South Africa Legends in the second semi-final on Friday. After a slow start in this half of the tournament, the South Africa Legends have finally found their feet in the competition and will prove to be a bigger threat to Sri Lanka than did the last time they met. Thandi Tshabalala and Makhaya Ntini have been the best bowlers for South African while Morne van Wyk and Andrew Puttick have been the best with the bat.

Meanwhile for the No.2 side, Sri Lanka, one player has stood above and beyond all others in the side - skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan. Topping the list for both, most runs and most wickets, Dilshan's performance in this season has been one of the biggest reasons behind Sri Lanka's successful campaign, making his performance in this game crucial. Besides Dilshan, Rangana Herath has been impressive with the ball while Upul Tharanga has been the side's most consistent batter. Expect a cracking game as the two sides fight for a place in the finals.

SL-L vs SA-L playing 11 prediction

Sri Lanka Legends - Kaushalya Weeraratne, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Russel Arnold, Rangana Herath, Farveez Maharoof, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Malinda Warnapura

South Africa Legends - Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes (c), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Jones

SL-L vs SA-L Key Players

Sri Lanka Legends - Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath

South Africa Legends - Morne van Wyk, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 team

Keeper – Morne van Wyk (VC)

Batters – Andrew Puttick, Upul Tharanga, Jonty Rhodes, Chamara Silva

All-Rounders – Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Farveez Maharoof

Bowlers – Makhaya Ntini, Rangana Herath, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala

SL-L vs SA-L match prediction

According to our SL-L vs SA-L match prediction, the Sri Lanka Legends will win this match.

