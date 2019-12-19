SL-U19 Vs EN-U19 Dream11 Predictions, Preview And Other Details

England Under 19 and Sri Lanka Under 19 will play the ninth match of the Under 19 Tri-Series on December 19, 2019. The match will be played in West Indies. Let us look at the SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 match preview, top picks, predictions and other details of the match.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Preview

England has won six points in the tournament. They have played five matches so far and have won thrice while losing on two occasions. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has also bagged six points so far with three wins and two defeats. The winner of the match will move up to the first spot in the points table with a comfortable two-point lead.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Coolidge, West Indies

Date: December 19, 2019

Time: 6.30 pm (IST)

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 probable XI

Sri Lanka: Nipun Dananjaya (c), Kamil Mishara (wk), Navod Paranavithana, Sonal Dinusha, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ravindu Rasantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage

England: Luke Hollman, Jack Haynes, Ben Charlesworth, George Balderson, Kasey Aldridge, Joey Evison, George Hill (c), Dan Mousley, Scott Currie, Harry Duke (wk), Sam Young

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain

Captain: Nipun Dananjaya

Vice-captain: George Hill

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11

Keeper – Kamil Mishara

Batsmen – Nipun Dananjaya, Navod Paranavithana, Luke Hollman, Jack Haynes

All-Rounders – Sudeera Thilakaratne, George Hill

Bowlers – Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage, Sam Young, Scott Currie

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Predictions

England is likely to win the match against Sri Lanka.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

