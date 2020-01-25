SL-U19 Vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sri Lanka will play against Japan in the ICC Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup. The match will be played at North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa. Let us look at the SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match. Japan will be low on confidence following their 10-wicket thrashing in the hands of India on their World Cup debut recently.

SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Match preview

This is the 21st match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup being played in South Africa. Sri Lanka will be led by Nipun Dananjaya, while Marcus Thurgate will captain Japan. Reiji Suto and Kazumasa Takahashi are the top picks for Japan, while Nipun Dananjaya and Sudeera Thilakaratne are the players to watch out for Sri Lanka.

SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 team details

Sri Lanka Under-19s Squad: Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishara (Wicket-keeper), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Mohammed Shamaaz, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Chamindu Wijesinghe.

Japan Under-19 Squad: Marcus Thurgate (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Ishaan Fartyal, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ashley Thurgate, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki, Tushar Chaturvedi, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto.

SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 top picks

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Thurgate (Captain)

Batsmen – Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Nipun Dananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha

All-Rounders – Sudeera Thilakaratne (Vice-Captain), Neel Date, Ahan Wickramasinghe

Bowlers – Yugandhar Retharekar, Ashian Daniel, Masato Morita

SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 prediction

Sri Lanka start off as the favourites against Japan.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.