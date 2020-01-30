SL-U19 Vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-19s will take on Scotland Under-19s in the Plate Semi-Final 1 of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup on Thursday, January 30. The match will take place at the North-West University No.1 Ground in Potchefstroom. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Scotland Under-19s' best performance in the World Cup in South Africa came against the UAE. They comprehensively chased down 250 courtesy half-centuries from Syed (Uzzair) Shah and Tomas Mackintosh. Daniel Cairns had an impressive outing as he managed to grab 4 wickets. Scotland had struggled with the bat in the group stage and they would be relieved after looking at their improved batting performance.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Under-19s thrashed Nigeria in the first Plate Quarter Final. They went on to post a massive total of 306/7 riding on the back of a century from Ravindu Rasantha (102*). Dilshan Madhushanka starred with the ball as he rattled the Nigerian batting line-up with a five-wicket haul. Chaminda Wijesinghe and Kavindu Nadeeshan also picked two and three wickets respectively to skittle the opposition for just 73 in 17.3 overs. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Squads

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11: Sri Lanka Under-19s Squad

Mohammed Shamaaz, Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe (WK), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Amshi de Silva

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11: Scotland Under-19s Squad

Syed Shah, Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Angus Guy (C), Callum Grant, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Jamie Cairns, Daniel Cairns, Charlie Peet, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Euan McBeth, Lyle Robertson

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Tomas Mackintosh

Batsmen: Nipun Dananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Uzzair Shah (Captain)

Bowlers: Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Kess Sajjad.

All-Rounders: Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Daniel Cairns (Vice-captain)

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: SCOTLAND CRICKET TWITTER