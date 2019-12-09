SL-U23 Vs BD-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sri Lanka-U23 will take on Bangladesh-U23 in the final of the South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday, December 9. The match will commence at 12:45 PM (IST). Even before the South Asian Games 2019 had begun, there were two teams who were touted to compete in the final and both Bangladesh U23 and Sri Lanka U23 have ensured that they live up to fans' expectations.

Sri Lanka-U23 have been exceptional throughout the tournament as they have managed to win all four games they have played so far. They managed to beat Bangladesh in the last league game comprehensively by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Bangladesh-U23 have had a great tournament as well except their loss to the Lankans in the last league game. They have managed to win 3 matches out of 4. They will look to avenge their loss from the last game and put up a fine performance to win the tournament.

Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

SL-U23 vs BD-U23 squads

Sri Lanka-U23 Squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Nishan Madushka (Wicket-keeper), Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, Sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne

Bangladesh-U23 Squad: Nazmul Hossain (Captain), Mahidul Islam Ankon(Wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Sabbir Hosan, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Al-Amin, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Manik Khan, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud

SL-U23 vs BD-U23 Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nishan Madushka

Batsmen: Najmul Hossain, Soumya Sarkar (Vice-Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Shammu Ashan

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Asitha Fernando, Sachindu Colombage

All-Rounders: Kamindu Mendis (Captain), Afif Hossain

Sri Lanka-U23 will be favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

