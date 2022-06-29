SL Vs AUS 1st Test: Sri Lanka Vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

The Sri Lankan cricket team is all set to lock horns against Australia in a two-match Test series at their home, starting with the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. Australia’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka has already witnessed high-voltage action during the white-ball leg. While the Aussies won the three-match T20I series by 2-1, the hosts made a comeback and clinched a 3-2 victory in the ODI series.

Australia head into the red-ball series on the back of a 1-0 win against Pakistan in a three-match series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka faced a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of India, when they last played the longest format of the game in March. While the first Test at Galle gets underway at 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday, here’s the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, playing XI news and more about the Test match.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st : Dream11 predictions

Keeper – Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen – David Warner, Angelo Mathews, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC)

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Lasith Embuldeniya

SL vs AUS 1st Test: Playing XI News

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lasith Embuldeniya

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Usman Khwaja, David Warner, Marcus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann

SL vs AUS 1st Test: Fantasy Tips

Dhananjaya de Silva has 2614 runs to his credit alongside 30 wickets in 43 Test matches, which makes him one of the top fantasy picks for the match.

David Warner has scored 7753 runs in 94 Test matches so far in his career and is expected to provide the visitors with a strong start.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 57688 runs in 78 Test matches so far in his career and was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in their last series against India. He scored 166 runs in four innings, which also included a century.

Usman Khawaja has scored 3638 runs in 49 games in his Test career so far and was the overall top scorer in Australia’s last Test assignment against Pakistan. Khawaja hit a total of 496 runs in five innings against Pakistan with two centuries and two half-centuries at an average of 165.33.

Glenn Maxwell has scored 339 runs and notched up 8 wickets in his Test career of seven matches so far, and will be among the top picks for fantasy teams, given his recent string of impressive all-round performances.

Steve Smith is another star batter to watch out for in the 1st Test, as he has knocked 8010 runs in his 82 Test matches in his career so far.

(Image: AP)