SL Vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Head To Head Record & More

Sri Lanka will face Australia in the second of three T20Is to be contested in Colombo on Wednesday. The match will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Australia have already grabbed a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the opening T20I by 10 wickets. In the second T20I, Sri Lanka will be looking to make a comeback.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: H2H record

In the shortest format of the game, Australia and Sri Lanka have played a total of 23 matches against each other. With 14 wins in 23 games, Australia has a comfortable lead over Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has only won nine of the 23 games. The last T20I encounter between the two countries finished with Australia winning by ten wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitchell Starc, Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Aaron Finch, David Warner (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Full squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade.

