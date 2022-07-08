SL Vs AUS 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

The Sri Lankan cricket team is all set to face the visiting Australian side in the final Test match of the two-match series, starting Friday at the Galle International Stadium. The home side heads into the game in a bid to equalize the series 1-1, as Australia kicked off the series with a 10-wicket victory in the first Test at the same venue. The visitors displayed an all-round performance, both with ball and bat, and ended the series opener as the winner in the first session on Day 3 itself.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka kicked off with a 2-1 victory for the Aussies in the three-match T20I series. However, the home side was quick to make a comeback in the next assignment as they won the ODI series by 3-2. Meanwhile, the visitors will be eager to win the second Test match and conclude the series on a high note.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test: Dream11 predictions

Keeper – Niroshan Dickwella, Alex Carey

Batters– David Warner, Usman Khawaja (C), Travis Head

All-rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis (VC), Cameron Green

Bowlers – Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Jeffrey Vandersay

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Playing XI News

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando

Australia Predicted Playing XI:: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Fantasy Tips

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella will be one of the must-picks for fantasy tips, as he scored 58 runs in 59 balls in the 1st innings of the 1st Test.

Usman Khawaja scored 71 runs in 130 balls for Australia in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test.

Cameron Green hit 77 runs in 109 balls for Australia during his stay in the crease, during the 2nd innings of the 1st Test.

Nathan Lyon returned with the best figures of 5/90 in the 1st innings of the 1st Test and 4/31 in the 3rd innings.

In the same innings, Mitchell Swepson returned with the figures of 3/55.

Travis Head also notched up 4/10 in 2.5 overs of the 3rd innings in the 1st Test, as the hosts were all out for 113 runs.

(Image: @officialslc/Instagram)