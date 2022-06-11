After having lost both the first two T20Is at home, Sri Lanka will hope to bounce back when they face Australia in the third and final match of the series at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on June 11. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game between two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at our SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction and Sri Lanka vs Australia live streaming details in India.

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson

Sri Lanka vs Australia live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the third and final Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can watch the match using the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the third T20I on the official social media handles of both teams.

Sri Lanka vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia currently leads the head-to-head record of the two sides in T20Is as they have won 15 of the 24 matches, while Sri Lanka have managed to win just nine. The last T20I between them took place in this series when Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade guided them to a three-wicket win to clinch the series 2-0.

Sri Lanka vs Australia squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade.