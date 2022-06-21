SL Vs AUS 4th ODI: Sri Lanka Vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, And Playing XI

Host Sri Lanka will look to wrap up the bilateral ODI series against Australia as both the teams prepare to clash in the fourth match of the five-match series. Sri Lanka vs Australia fourth ODI will be played on Tuesday, June 21 and will take place at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will start at 2:30 PM IST. Here's a look at SL vs AUS dream11 prediction and other details related to SL vs AUS 4th ODI.

SL vs AUS dream11 prediction

Keeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pathun Nissanka

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Dushmanth Chameera (VC), Chamika Karunaratne, Pat Cummins

SL vs AUS 4th ODI pitch report

In the previous match the R. Premadasa stadium pitch saw batsmen dominating the bowlers. The surface usually supports the spinners in the first half of the game with conditions getting better while batting second. The skipper winning the toss will look to field first.

SL vs AUS 4th ODI fantasy tips

Pathum Nissanka

The Sri Lanka opener guided his team to victory by scoring a century in the previous match. He would be hoping to continue his fine form from the previous match.

Travis Head:

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 70 off 65 balls in the last match but his contribution was not enough for Australia to clinch victory. Head will be eying for a huge score in the 4th ODI as Australia look to the series alive.

Glenn Maxwell:

The attacking all-rounder played a cameo knock of 33 runs from 18 balls in the previous match. Maxwell will be crucial in Australia putting up or chasing a challenging total during the fourth ODI.

Kusal Mendis:

Kusal Mendia is the leading run-getter of this series with 209 runs in three innings at an average of 209. In the last game, he scored 87 off 85 balls before getting retired hurt. If fit to play Mendis will eye yet another big score and help Sri Lanka clinch the ODI series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia probable playing XI

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia Probable playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood