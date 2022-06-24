Last Updated:

SL Vs AUS 5h ODI: Sri Lanka Vs Australia Dream11 Prediction And Confirmed Playing XI

Sri Lanka and Australia are set to lock horns in the fifth ODI of the five-match series on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Australia, SL vs AUS, Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 prediction, SL vs AUS dream11, SL vs AUS playing XI, Aaron Finch, Shanaka

Image: AP


Sri Lanka and Australia are set to lock horns in the fifth ODI of the five-match series on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka have already clinched the series by winning three consecutive games following their debacle in the first ODI. Sri Lanka won the second, third, and fourth ODIs to secure the series 3-1. The fifth ODI is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. IST. 

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Toss update

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Fantasy tips

Glenn Maxwell is a player that fans must have in their fantasy teams because of his performance in the first ODI.

In the first ODI, Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis hit 86* runs in 87 balls.

In the first ODI, which Australia won, Steve Smith scored 53 runs in 60 balls.

For Sri Lanka in the first game of the series, Pathum Nissanka contributed 56 runs in 68 balls.

Marcus Stonis helped Australia win the first ODI by scoring 44 runs in only 31 balls.

Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka made a contribution in the previous game by scoring 55 runs in 53 balls.

In the first ODI between the two sides, Aston Agar returned with the stats of 2/49 in 10 overs.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Dream11 Team 1

  • Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Alex Carey
  • Batters: David Warner (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka
  • All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Dream11 Team 2

  • Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis
  • Batters: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka
  • All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc)
  • Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Confirmed Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana #SLvAUS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Full squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Asitha Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage. 

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: AP

READ | SL vs AUS 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips and playing XI
READ | SL vs AUS 4th ODI: Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and playing XI
READ | Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs AUS 4th ODI in India?
READ | Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs AUS 5th ODI in India?
Tags: Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Australia, SL vs AUS
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com