Sri Lanka and Australia are set to lock horns in the fifth ODI of the five-match series on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka have already clinched the series by winning three consecutive games following their debacle in the first ODI. Sri Lanka won the second, third, and fourth ODIs to secure the series 3-1. The fifth ODI is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. IST.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Toss update

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Fantasy tips

Glenn Maxwell is a player that fans must have in their fantasy teams because of his performance in the first ODI.

In the first ODI, Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis hit 86* runs in 87 balls.

In the first ODI, which Australia won, Steve Smith scored 53 runs in 60 balls.

For Sri Lanka in the first game of the series, Pathum Nissanka contributed 56 runs in 68 balls.

Marcus Stonis helped Australia win the first ODI by scoring 44 runs in only 31 balls.

Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka made a contribution in the previous game by scoring 55 runs in 53 balls.

In the first ODI between the two sides, Aston Agar returned with the stats of 2/49 in 10 overs.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Alex Carey

Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Alex Carey Batters: David Warner (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

David Warner (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis

Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis Batters: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc)

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc) Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Confirmed Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana #SLvAUS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Full squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Asitha Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: AP